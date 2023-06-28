North Yorkshire Police say officers were on a routine patrol on the A171 near Scaling Dam shortly after 2am when they noticed a speeding Hyundai.

Officers asked the driver to stop, but they decided not to and made off from the police.

A short pursuit took place and a police firearms unit managed to sting the car, forcing it to stop.

Two out of the three occupants fled from the car.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle. She remains in police custody.

Police say extensive searches were made in the local area to find the two missing occupants of the car, which led officers to a quad bike in the middle of a field with its engine running.

A police dog unit was brought in which found several discarded items, including a balaclava and a torch.

Police then spotted another vehicle in the area acting suspiciously.

This vehicle was stopped by officers and a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.

Police say enquiries are continuing to locate the outstanding two suspects.