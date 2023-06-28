Unfortunately I failed to get the names of two ladies at the bus stop and also of the two ambulance men who were waiting (in a non-emergency ambulance) at the traffic lights who came to my aid.

They helped me to my feet, re-assured me, then took me into the theatre’s café, sat me down and gave me a glass of iced water. I would just like to say thank you to them all so very much.

Mrs E A Hillman, Huntington