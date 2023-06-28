I felt a letter was needed to counteract all the letters and an article about the lack of grass cutting in The Press recently.

I saw some fantastic flowers including lots of pyramidal orchids just next to busy roads.

Lots of bumble bees and hover flies as well.

We have lost 97 per cent of flower-rich pastures and hayfields in the countryside since the 1950s, which makes patches of grass in towns so valuable if we manage them to maximise the flowers.

Sara Robin, Wentworth Road, York