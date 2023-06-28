AN East Yorkshire brewery is planning a second Oktoberfest, following on from the success of its first event last year.
The event is at the Wold Top Brewery in Wold Newton, between Scarborough and Driffield on Saturday September 30.
Visitors are promised a specially brewed Oktoberfest beer, German food with a Yorkshire twist and an Oompah Band.
34 Yorkshire breweries at Merchant Adventurers Charity Beer Festival
The brewery’s Michelle Savage said: “We had such good feedback from last year's event and our brewers were excited to have another opportunity to brew our Oktoberfest beer, Field Day, so we're repeating our German beer festival with a Yorkshire twist. We're all really excited and it should be a fabulous, fun-filled afternoon and evening. Fancy dress is optional, but very much encouraged!"
York CAMRA beer festival moves to St Lawrence's Church
Tickets for the event, which runs from 3 pm to 11 pm, are £17 per person and include a pint or a soft drink. Basic, but scenic, camping, caravan and motorhome pitches are available for £12 per pitch. You can book online https://bit.ly/WTOktoberfest or by calling 01723 892222.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here