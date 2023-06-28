The event is at the Wold Top Brewery in Wold Newton, between Scarborough and Driffield on Saturday September 30.

Visitors are promised a specially brewed Oktoberfest beer, German food with a Yorkshire twist and an Oompah Band.

The brewery’s Michelle Savage said: “We had such good feedback from last year's event and our brewers were excited to have another opportunity to brew our Oktoberfest beer, Field Day, so we're repeating our German beer festival with a Yorkshire twist. We're all really excited and it should be a fabulous, fun-filled afternoon and evening. Fancy dress is optional, but very much encouraged!"

Tickets for the event, which runs from 3 pm to 11 pm, are £17 per person and include a pint or a soft drink. Basic, but scenic, camping, caravan and motorhome pitches are available for £12 per pitch. You can book online https://bit.ly/WTOktoberfest or by calling 01723 892222.