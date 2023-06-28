Thousands of fundraisers will join in the fun on The Knavesmire at York Racecourse with the 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events this Sunday (July 2), raising around £100,000 for Cancer Research UK's life-saving research.

The money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in York (Image: Supplied)

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is a series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding the crucial research.

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across the north of England.

To enter the Race for Life, visit the website or call 0300 123 0770.