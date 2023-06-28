With just a month to go entries are already coming in for more than 800 classes ranging from haybales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs.

When the Tockwith Agricultural Show is held on Sunday August 6 more than 120 trophies and over £6,000 in prize money will be handed out.

Show Committee Chair, Georgina Watson, says they are determined to build on what was a hugely successful show last year.

“We had a great attendance with more than eight and a half thousand visitors, something happening for everyone, and even glorious sunshine, but we plan this year’s show to be even better – providing the sun continues to shine.”

Tockwith Show truly is 'bigger and better than ever'

“It’s a really important event for the community because as well as being a fun day for everyone, it provides a valuable educational opportunity.

“Farming has faced many changes and challenges since this event was first held as a horticultural show way back in 1945, but each year since then the Show has been able to reflect the importance of the industry in this region.”

Newly appointed Show President Derek Walker whose company – Leading Solvents – is based at Marston Business Park in the village agreed.

He said: “I’ve been connected with the Show one way or the other for many years and seen quite a few changes, but I’m glad to say it still retains a lot of the values that has made it such a successful and important community event.”

Amongst the highlights of the day will be a demonstration by one of the contestants from the prestigious BBC Masterchef series.

Tockwith Show turnout tops 8,000

Owen Diaram, who was born in South Africa but now works as a professional private chef in the Harrogate area reached the quarter-finals of the competition and described it as a “life-changing event”.

“It was initially terrifying, but I learnt such a lot and developed so much as a chef during the series, and still remain in contact with many of the other contestants who have become real friends,” he said.

Owen will be demonstrating his cooking skills in the Farmers Market section of the show and says he’s looking forward to it.

“I am passionate about cooking and I love any opportunity to share that passion with others,” he said.

The theme of this year’s show is pigs and appropriately enough Owen will be demonstrating one of the dishes he created on Masterchef: stuffed pork tenderloin with a deep wood mushroom glaze – a dish which won him the title of “The Crowd Pleaser” on the show.

Full details of the programme and tickets can be found at the Show’s website www.tockwithshow.org.uk