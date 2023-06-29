Alan Mak is the Conservative MP for Havant, in Hampshire, but was born and grew up in York.

He attended the city’s St Peter’s School from 1997 to 2002 after receiving a Government Assisted Place, a bursary and a scholarship.

Alan later studied law at Cambridge and Oxford universities and after leaving university worked as a lawyer in London for seven years.

He has been an MP since 2015 and held several ministerial positions within the Conservative Party.

Alan says he owes much of his success to St Peter’s, describing his time at the school as a “transformative experience which completely transformed the direction of my life”.

“I felt really honoured to be welcomed to the school - particularly given that I hadn’t come from a wealthy or privileged background,” he said.

“I think it’s important to know that (the school's) doors are open to everybody regardless of their background and I know from my own experience that anyone with talent ability is welcome there – regardless of their ability to pay.”

Alan is now acting as a bursary ambassador for St Peter’s as the school promotes its Keys For Life campaign to offer more opportunities to pupils from across the community.

The campaign aims to raise £5 million and double the number of bursary places in time for the school’s 1,400th anniversary year in 2027.

At the end of each academic year St Peter’s holds a commemoration and prizegiving service in the Minster.

Alan is to travel back to York on July 7 to give the keynote speech at this years’ service, where he will tell his story with the aim of inspiring and encouraging young people into public service.

“I had a fantastic time during my five years at St Peter's and I would never have made it to Cambridge University without the first-class education I received there,” he said.

“When I joined the school I was quite far behind in a range of subjects, particularly maths and French, but the brilliant teaching that I had meant that I was able to go to university.

“I was the first person in my family to go to university.

“I want more people from York to experience that.”

Alan said he was “hugely honoured” to be invited to speak at the service.

“Opening up access to St Peter's is a very important personal course for me because I know how transformative a St Peter's education can be and I just want more people from York and the surrounding areas to have the benefit of it,” he added.