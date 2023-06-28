Paul Brown, who lives in Easingwold, has been appointed as the managing director of Huddersfield-based Yorkshire Country Properties.

Paul, formerly the founder and MD of Caedmon Homes, which developed three sold-out sites in York, Whitby and Boroughbridge including St John’s Mews, in Penley’s Grove Street just outside the city walls, has more than 35 years’ experience in the residential and commercial property sectors in Yorkshire and the North East.

Read next:

He said: “This is a tremendously exciting move for me. Yorkshire Country Properties are a trailblazer in the development of beautiful, state-of-the-art houses, from starter homes to five-bed executive and family houses.

“During the past three years, the company has made a positive and focussed contribution to the housing provision in the Kirklees and West Yorkshire area. Apart from a completed development at Netherthong, where every single one of the 22 beautiful houses built were sold, YCP are now on site at Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale.

“All three of these new developments are providing much-needed housing, including a significant number of starter homes, enabling young people to get on to the property ladder. Our starter homes at Phase One at Shepley have sold out, underpinning our contribution to both the community and to sustainability in the three villages.

“We are currently building 147 beautiful, high-quality homes and, in total, we are looking at a potential pipeline of over 700 new homes. Given the current uncertainty of the mortgage and financial markets, we are placing more emphasis than ever on high quality and product differentiation.

“Clearly, the current state of the housing market presents challenges, but I am confident that the quality of our houses combined with the enthusiasm and commitment of our wonderful team here at YCP will enable us to continue to deliver the kind of homes that are needed across all demographics in Yorkshire.”

Richard Butterfield, Non-Exec Chairman of Yorkshire Country Properties, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Paul to Yorkshire Country Properties. This is a key appointment for us as we look to expand our portfolio of housing developments. Paul has a superb track record in residential development in Yorkshire and beyond and his extensive skillset is perfectly suited to the ethos of our company.

“In particular, his knowledge of the housing sector in Yorkshire, combined with his excellent man-management skills, makes Paul the ideal appointment. I feel we are very lucky to have found him and I look forward to working with him as he takes our company to the next level.”