The company has been part of the York business community for the last decade, opening their award-winning office suite on Peasholme Green in 2015 which holds over 300 employees across various functions.

Hiscox have been an active participant in supporting local businesses and charities in York throughout the last decade.

Their business club in the York Office allows local businesses without office space to work and use the Hiscox building’s facilities.

Hiscox have also invested significant time and money in supporting local to charity initiatives.

How to take part in The York Press Business Awards 2023

Rob Messruther, York Branch Manager for Hiscox Broker Channel commented: “We are passionate about our presence in York and being a part of the local business community. It’s great to be supporting the York Business Awards and there is no better opportunity than the Press Business Awards to emphasise our support for all the diverse and thriving independent businesses in York that are a core part of the city’s vibrant culture.

We cannot wait to review the submissions and get a feel for what the York business community has achieved this year and sharing in celebrating the success of the best York has to offer!”

Hiscox are a leading specialist insurer underwriting a range of commercial and personal lines risks.

We pride ourselves on the relationships we have with our brokers.

A relationship built on the integrity of the work that we do, and the expertise that our brokers are able to bring us.

Together, we are able to develop an understanding of your clients to create bespoke insurance solutions to meet their needs.