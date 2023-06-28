Back for their 32nd year, the region’s most prestigious business awards celebrate the teams and individuals who make our region such a great place in which to live and work.

This special launch supplement features everything you need to know about this year’s awards, including the categories which are now open for entries.

The event would not be possible without the invaluable support of our sponsors who are showcased here, including our headline sponsor, the insurance company Hiscox.

As we launch the search for this year’s winners, now is the time to polish off your nominations and enter.

Share your triumphs, innovations, sustainable successes.

We want to recognise and reward resilience, celebrate growth, highlight where new opportunities have been seized and raise a toast to the diverse sectors and businesses of all shapes and sizes which create jobs and contribute to our local economy.

Hiscox supports Press Business Awards 2023

In the only regional awards of their kind, celebrating business from all sectors across York, North and East Yorkshire, the competition recognises the entrepreneurial success of individuals, small and large enterprises, in various areas of best practice.

Get involved and help us to provide a platform for these stories which deserve wide-spread recognition.

Tell us if your company is a star performer, a fantastic employer, a renowned exporter or is committed to social responsibility.

We want to hear from businesses of all sizes, in all sectors. This a chance to highlight the work of small start-ups and family firms as well as the regional powerhouses and major employers.

We also want to hear about the big personalities, those people who bring something extra special to their workplace.

The Press is committed to telling great stories and shouting about the region.

One of the strengths of this area is that we get things done. One thing we are not so good at is talking about our achievements.

That is one of the reasons why these awards are so important and why we use them to showcase businesses across our patch in York, North and East Yorkshire.

Over three decades the awards have uncovered tales of determination and devotion, of overcoming challenges and seeking opportunities, and have introduced us to the people behind the scenes.

With a choice of 11 award categories, it is easy to see why our glittering ceremony in November will be a night of unrivalled celebrations.

The categories are: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year, Business Personality of the Year, Family Business of the Year, Socially Responsible Business of the Year, Business Innovation of the Year, Employer of the Year, Manufacturer of The Year and Apprentice of The Year.

The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be voted for by ceremony guests and crowned on the night.

All finalists are invited to attend a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse in the Voltigeur Suite on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

It is sure to be another unforgettable night but for now please send us your entries.

To be in with a chance of being crowned a Press Business Awards winner choose up to two categories and be a part of this regional celebration of business and entrepreneurship by entering online.

The Business Awards 2023 are open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire. The deadline for entries is Friday, August 11.

For details, click on the link HERE.