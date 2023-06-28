The enormous white art work - looking like a dragon's head - has appeared on a building in Bridge Street.

It is on the gable end of a former office block in Low Ousegate and can be viewed from Ouse Bridge as you look towards High Ousegate.

Michael Neal took some photos yesterday while the work was being completed and posted them on Facebook - which prompted mixed comments, with opinion divided over the street art.

Artists at work creating the mural yesterday. Photo by Michael Neal (Image: Michael Neal)

However, Andrew Lowson, head of York BID (Business Improvement District), said street art of this nature can improve the look of a city.

Meanwhile, The Press believes the project is being carried out by a local art group which aims to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

Andrew told The Press: "I think if it is brightening up a tired-looking area or building, I think a splash of colour is great.

"We have a lot of heritage we need to preserve but a lot of ugly and unloved buildings too."

So what is going on?

The Press understands the new mural may be the work of York street art group, Bombsquad. Its most recent street display took place on a gable end in Bishopthorpe Road and raised money for York Food Bank.

Bombsquad posted on Instagram yesterday news that it was launching a new project called Educating Vandals, coming to York in July.

Bombsquad reveal their plans for the building on their Instagram page (Image: Bombsquad IG page)

Its post read: "Educated Vandals is coming in July. Artwork has already begun to take shape on two floors of an abandoned office building in central York. Can’t wait to show you all!"

There was a link to a JustGiving page which tells more about the project which is aiming to raise £2,000 to create an art space in York supporting York Mind, which helps people with mental health issues.

The Just Giving page gave more details about the mural and the Educating Vandals project.

It read: "We Are Bombsquad York. We're a York-based non-profit community arts organisation passionate about street art and beyond.

"We aim to enrich the cultural landscape of our city whilst raising money for local charities.

"We're grassroots and authentic.We have decades of experience immersed in the art world between our core members.

"Bombsquad's culture has grown out of our love of art and our belief in its transformative nature for the communities in which it resides.

A previous work by Bombsquad helped raise £20,000 for York Food Bank (Image: Bombsquad IG page)

"After raising over £20,000 to support York Food Bank with our last event, we decided to support York Mind, a local advice centre to help people who experience all types of mental distress, and who may require help for mental health issues, with our new project, Educated Vandals.

"With this new project, we are turning an iconic building in the city centre of York, with river view, into a unique Street Art Installation for a few weeks by inviting a selection of artists to come and paint on two floors, and exhibit art works.

"Artists participating are Rowdy, Mighty Mo, James Jessop, Listen04, Dan Cimmermann, and a selection of local artists and guests.

"This Space will be open to the public from Saturday, July 15th for three weekends only.

"A shop will be selling artworks from the exhibiting artists and more, with all profit from the sale being donated to York Mind.

"Visitors will be able to donate on the day, or through this page, to support the realisation of this project, and support the mental health charity, York Mind.

"Not everyone will be able to visit the exhibition... for all those that can't attend the venue but are willing to donate to the JustGiving page, their name will go into a prize draw to win a limited edition poster show signed by all participating artists."

The Press has been in contact with Bombsquad for comment.

Find out more at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laurent-forestier?utm_term=ANDrE9Y8Y

Tell us more

Are you involved with the project? Get in touch. Email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk