A CARE home in York helped to make one of the resident's dream come true by organising a special trip for her.
Resident at Ouse View, Joan, has always had a love for sport and rugby in particular. Joan had often attended games with her late husband and still holds a strong passion for the game.
Staff at the home, along with Carl and his colleague Emma from Vangarde in York, made her wish to attend a game a reality.
"I was so moved to have such an opportunity again in my later years. It's such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me," Joan said.
Joan has lived at Ouse View for almost a year and is loved by staff and residents. The activities team at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true.
Staff at the home first discovered Joans wishes at Christmas time last year and ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it.
