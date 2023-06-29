Resident at Ouse View, Joan, has always had a love for sport and rugby in particular. Joan had often attended games with her late husband and still holds a strong passion for the game.

Staff at the home, along with Carl and his colleague Emma from Vangarde in York, made her wish to attend a game a reality.

"I was so moved to have such an opportunity again in my later years. It's such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me," Joan said.

Joan has lived at Ouse View for almost a year and is loved by staff and residents. The activities team at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true.

Joan, right, has always been a huge rugby fan (Image: Supplied)

Staff at the home first discovered Joans wishes at Christmas time last year and ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it.