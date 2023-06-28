Staff from the city’s Waitrose, in Foss Island Road, along with their family and friends completed the challenge on Sunday, June 25, after their colleague Tracey Bycroft, who has been at the store for 12 years, was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The disease is a life-shortening, progressive disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Ben Hird, from York Waitrose, said Tracey’s diagnosis came as a shock to everyone that knew her.

Tracey Bycroft has been a partner at Waitrose for 12 years (Image: Ben Hird)

A group from the supermarket decided to raise awareness of the disease and help support the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which works to improve access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by Motor Neurone Disease in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They chose to do this through the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge.

During the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge climbers are expected to walk the distance of a marathon through stunning Yorkshire countryside while climbing higher in total than Ben Nevis.

The team during the challenge (Image: Ben Hird)

Ben said the group aimed to tackle the challenge in 12 hours which would involve teamwork, courage and resilience - all qualities Tracy shows on a daily basis.

The York Waitrose team set off at 7.10am and tackled Penyghent first (694 miles), then Whernside (736 metres) and finished with Ingleborough (723 metres).

Ben said the team battled challenging weather throughout, including heat, wind, rain and thunder and lightning.

The challenge takes climbers through the stunning Yorkshire countryside (Image: Ben Hird)

They ploughed on over the rocky terrain and even managed a video call to Tracy to tell her how the challenge was going.

The group crossed the finished line at around 6.30pm completing the challenge in under their 12 hours target time.

Ben described the day as “a mental and physical battle, but hugely rewarding”.

Ben said teamwork was key on the day (Image: Ben Hird)

Team member Sharon Sheriden said it was “a test of endurance" and fellow participant Tom McCullough said the challenge was "the ultimate fitness test”.

For John Wells it was "an amazing and terrifying experience" and Michael Arch added that it was “terrifying, draining physically and emotional but totally worth it".

The team has currently raised £1,675 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, passing their initial target of £1,000.

Donations can be made to the team on their JustGiving Page titled: Waitrose York Partner fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The climbers tackled the Three Peaks in under 12 hours (Image: Ben Hird)

A video of the day can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQF9_m6Kqe0

More information about the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge can be found online at: https://www.threepeakschallenge.uk/