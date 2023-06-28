North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for sightings and information to help them locate missing 15-year-old Martin from Gayle near Hawes.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Martin was last seen at around 8.30pm near to the A684 just outside Aysgarth, between the bridge and the black and yellow phone box, walking in the direction of Leyburn.

"Martin is 5’ 5’’ tall, of a slim build with blond curly hair.

"He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a Nike tick on the front, grey Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black puffer jacket. It’s thought he has a black and grey backpack with him."

Any immediate sightings of Martin should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference number: 12230119138.

Any other information which would assist officers in the search for Martin can be reported on 101.