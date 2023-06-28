Run Scarborough, a free group created for anyone who wants to run or would like to get into running, will be taking on the challenge for Saint Catherine's Hospice from Friday (June 30) at 3pm all the way through until Sunday (July 2) at 3pm.

Runners will go in pairs from the Scarborough Spa on South Bay, round the sea front and Marine Drive towards the Sea Life Centre, before turning round and handing over to the next pair back at Scarborough Spa.

This is Run Scarborough’s third challenge fundraiser for the hospice, after taking on a 36-hour run in 2021 and another 48-hour challenge in 2022.

Paul Sutherns, leader of the running group, said: “The Run Scarborough group always enjoys raising money for Saint Catherine’s. The hospice plays a massive role in our community, so many of us have ties to it in one way or another, so we will do whatever we can to help raise the much-needed funds.”

Anyone wishing to support the group's efforts can visit the Just Giving page and make a donation.

Runners interested in joining Run Scarborough can search the group on Facebook or Instagram for more information.