North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a Telehandler and a trailer which were stolen near Selby.

The vehicles were stolen between the hours of 5am and 9pm on Monday (June 26) from North Duffield.

A police spokesperson said: "The first vehicle is a blue Dennison low loader trailer with the registration JBT7.

Another of the vehicles stolen from the village (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"The second vehicle is a JCB Telehandler model 532/120 which is unique as it is also blue in colour."

If you see either of the stolen vehicles, or know where they are, please email jason.gower@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jason Gower.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230118354 when passing information to officers.