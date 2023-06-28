The move follows Coastliner extending its £2 fares until October 30 due to further government support.

From Sunday July 9 until Saturday September 2, Coastliner Express will depart from Leeds City Bus Station in the morning, calling only at Seacroft Green before running directly along the A64. T

he express will pick up at all normal Coastliner stops in York and Malton, running fast along the A64 elsewhere to offer faster journeys to the coast – with an early evening departure from Scarborough following the same route.

Further buses and drivers are being added to service to make them more reliable.

In addition, some journeys on Coastliner 840 over the Moors to Whitby, will no longer serve Kirby Misperton for Flamingo Land to boost punctuality and cut journey times across the wider route. Other Coastliner journeys between Leeds, York, Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale will continue to run via Kirby Misperton.

A second bus will also run throughout the summer on the last departure of the day from Whitby as far as Malton, to provide extra capacity and carry customers more comfortably.

New timetables for the Coastliner 840 and 843 routes, and the new Coastliner Express X43 fast service, are available now online at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner.