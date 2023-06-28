A WANTED man has been arrested following a police operation in York and Selby.
North Yorkshire Police say that their Rural TaskForce in York and Selby have been conducting a night of action which so far has resulted in a number of positive results.
A force spokesman said: "These include a wide range of traffic offences identified and tickets issued.
"A number of vehicles have been seized including the bike pictured below.
"And a wanted man has identified and arrested for violent offences with additional arrests such as drug drive."
