North Yorkshire Police say that their Rural TaskForce in York and Selby have been conducting a night of action which so far has resulted in a number of positive results.

A force spokesman said: "These include a wide range of traffic offences identified and tickets issued.

"A number of vehicles have been seized including the bike pictured below.

"And a wanted man has identified and arrested for violent offences with additional arrests such as drug drive."

A bike seized by police during a night of action in York and Selby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)