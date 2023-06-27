Emergency services were called to two medical incidents in Pickering today (Monday).
A crew was called at 11.44am to Market Place, Pickering
A first responder from Pickering assisted ambulance crews with a male who had lost consciousness in the Market Place at 11.44am. Observations were taken until arrival of an ambulance. The patient was then left in the care of paramedics.
At 12.35pm, a first responder from Pickering again assisted ambulance staff with a male suffering with chest pains. Observations were taken until arrival of an ambulance and the casualty was then taken to hospital for further tests.
