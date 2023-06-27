Dave Kent is a father of four sons and lives in Hambleton and is entering a crowded field of 13 candidates for the by-election due on Thursday September 20.

The born-and-bred Yorkshireman told the Press: “I have experienced hard times and good. As a child in the sixties as a child, from a broken home, living in damp, cold, with no central heating and toilets down the street and not a bath or shower in sight, I was always determined that I would not let these beginnings rule the rest of my life.”

He recalls a childhood collecting glasses in the local labour club and helping the milkman to support his family.

“When I did leave school, I did not have the opportunity to go for further education, as I had to earn. I worked hard and through the university of life I developed my career from rock bottom.”

Dave wanted to make a difference and ensured his employer, a major distribution hub, was the best run depot for value for money, delivery performance and stock integrity. Through his hard work, he managed several sites, with outstanding performance.

“I had four sons, to look after and care for, who I love and am proud that they have grown up into good men,” he continued.

Dave says he has always been interested in politics, patriotic and enjoying punchy debates.

Then, though Nigel Farage, he could see how our leaders had sold away our laws to the EU without explaining why.

“I was determined to fight for our freedoms. When a referendum was announced I was determined to do all I could to help us leave.

“I joined Ukip as I saw the Tories as too weak on the issue, going to meetings and street canvassing. I stood in the Morley South council elections in 2016. Although there were many good people in UKIP. I believe people saw that party, rightly or wrongly, as a one trick pony.”

Now, Dave is candidate for the party whose origins originally began in UKIP, with its former leader Nigel Farage then creating the Brexit Party. This later became Reform UK, under leader Richard Tice, now achieving 10% nationwide support according to an Opinium Poll last week.

Dave added: “Today, I see the entire political establishment letting the people down in Selby and Ainsty and in the country as a whole. Technocrats and the civil service, not democrats, are running the show and I knew it was time for ‘REFORM’. So here I am standing in this election, doing my best to represent the people of my home.”