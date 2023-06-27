Guy Phoenix is candidate for the Heritage Party, a Euro-sceptic, right-leaning, populist party, headed by David Kurten, formerly of UKIP.

The 55-year-old was born in Worcestershire and at a young age, moved abroad with parents.

After university in England, he then worked for Rolls Royce for ten years before moving to North Yorkshire in 2004 to run his own business.

He owns and manages Ripon-based Fresh Mango Technologies, an IT businesses that provides services across Yorkshire, with offices in Leeds, Ripon and Gargrave.

Guy told the Press: “I believe the country is going in completely the wrong direction. Furthermore, the main political parties seem to be aligned in giving control of our country to Globalist entities. This is entirely wrong, we need to reset and return to applying common sense to running the country.”

“When I read the Heritage Party’s Manifesto I realised I was in total agreement with it. It brings common sense as well as a number of policies that are urgently required, notably protecting children, saying ‘no’ to 15-minute cities and protecting our borders.”

Other policies, guy and his party believe in are to assert, promote and defend the principles of freedom of speech, saying no democracy can function without this.

Heritage also seeks to maintain and strengthen the institutions of marriage and the natural family.

“The United Kingdom should be governed only by her own citizens, and all legislation passed by Parliament should be formulated with primary respect to the national interest,” Guy continues.

Furthermore, the UK should be self-sufficient in Energy and should support farmers and British food.

Guy added: “On the doorstep, I am often asked why vote for a Smaller Party? My answer is simple, if you truly want change, there is no point in voting for one of the old parties, they are all on the same, wrong course. So vote for the Heritage Party and guess what? We won't be a small party any more!”

The Selby & Ainsty by-election takes place on Thursday July 20 and follows the resignation of sitting Conservative MP Nigel Adams, who had a 20,000-plus majority.

The Conservative Party candidate is barrister and councillor Claire Holmes.

The Labour Party candidate is Keir Mather, a senior public advisor for the Confederation of British Industry.

The Lib-Dem candidate is NHS manager Matt Walker. The party finished third in 2019.

Mike Jordan, who came fourth in 2019, has been selected again to run for the Yorkshire Party.

The other nine candidates are: Andrew Philip Gray; Dave Kent (Reform UK); Nick Palmer (Independent); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).