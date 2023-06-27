Emma Darker, from Strensall Tigers Junior Football Club, raised £1,014 through the parachute jump for St Leonard’s Hospice.

Alongside her jump, the club held a raffle with the proceeds contributing towards the amount raised.

The fundraising initiative was inspired by Emma receiving a birthday gift of the parachute jump.

“I wanted to use the jump to raise funds to support both our local football club and the great work of St Leonard’s Hospice,” she said.

St Leonard’s Hospice has provided care and support for terminally ill people and people with life limiting illnesses for more than 35 years.

Emma approached Chris Dyson, chair of Strensall Tigers JFC, with the idea of raising the money for the York-based charity.

Chris said: “We have been looking at how we as a club can contribute to the community more widely.

Emma and Chris presenting Lenny the Bear with cheque (Image: Supplied)

“Money is so tight at the moment for everyone including the club, but we decided it would be great to mirror Emma’s efforts with half the proceeds of our raffle at our end of season fun day going to St Leonard’s.”

Jasmine Roberts from St Leonard’s Hospice sent thanks for the generosity of the Strensall Tigers JFC families and for Emma’s bravery in undertaking a parachute jump.

Anyone interested in joining or becoming involved with the club is asked to contact info@strensalltigers.com or visit www.strensalltigers.com

To donate to St Leonard’s Hospice visit: https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/donate/