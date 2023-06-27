The Country Living Christmas Fair will run from November 30 to December 3 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The fair regularly attracts 15,000 visitors with a focus on quality unique gifts, food and drink and home decor, and features a food hall, craft workshops, tasting sessions and chef demonstrations.

Read Next:

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: "It’s an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience.

"Country Living is all about the creators, the designers, and makers, from lifestyle businesses built on kitchen tables to well-known brands. We’re proud to champion independent producers.

"Yorkshire is famed for its produce and brands built on a strong sense of place, so we’re keen to showcase them in Harrogate this year.”

To apply for a stand at the 2023 Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair, go to https://www.countrylivingfair.com/exhibit-with-us/