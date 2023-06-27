A festive fair is calling Yorkshire artisans and independent businesses to exhibit at its 2023 event.
The Country Living Christmas Fair will run from November 30 to December 3 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
The fair regularly attracts 15,000 visitors with a focus on quality unique gifts, food and drink and home decor, and features a food hall, craft workshops, tasting sessions and chef demonstrations.
Read Next:
- York: Italian restaurant The Liquor Store to open in Terry's
- RA Braithwaite Jeweller, in Goodramgate, York, closes
- York journalist John Alston Scott dies age 95
Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: "It’s an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience.
"Country Living is all about the creators, the designers, and makers, from lifestyle businesses built on kitchen tables to well-known brands. We’re proud to champion independent producers.
"Yorkshire is famed for its produce and brands built on a strong sense of place, so we’re keen to showcase them in Harrogate this year.”
To apply for a stand at the 2023 Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair, go to https://www.countrylivingfair.com/exhibit-with-us/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here