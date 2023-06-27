The woman told York Crown Court she had struggled for breath and had tried to get Joshua William Wright, 26, off her before he punched her repeatedly in the face. Later he had banged her head repeatedly against the glass door.

Following the attack she had left York because she no longer felt safe in the city, she said.

Judge Simon Hickey said Wright had told the woman on the night he attacked her, he would “ruin her life” and end her career before it had begun.

“I am a monster, I am degenerate, I am not nice,” Wright had told her. "It is what I am. I am an animal."

The two attacks had left the woman permanently scarred, said the judge.

He had denied charges of wounding with intent and actual bodily harm, but was convicted by a jury in December.

The woman had to undergo the ordeal of giving evidence twice. After the guilty verdicts, Wright changed barristers.

His new barrister Sarah Vine KC urged the judge to suspend any prison sentence at a hearing in March.

But after Wright's relatives gave her social media posts the woman had made of herself, the hearing was adjourned so she could cross-examine the woman on the posts and her personal statement on how the crimes had affected her.

After the woman gave evidence at the adjourned hearing, the barrister accused her of making a “serious attack on the behaviour of Wright’s family members”.

The judge told Wright: “It was entirely understandable she felt violated that people from your family were going through her social media in order to find material to try and undermine her.”

The judge said he accepted the woman’s veracity.

Wright, of Queen Victoria Street, South Bank, York, was jailed for four years and made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way and from mentioning her on social media.

His defence team presented evidence that he suffered from autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and XYY chromosome disorder and the judge put measures in place during his trial to accommodate him.

He also read psychiatric and psychological reports on Wright before passing sentence.

The judge concluded Wright's mental health issues did not affect his culpability for his crimes because of the way Wright had given evidence and how he had unsuccessfully tried to get the woman to leave her fingerprints on a knife so he could falsely claim he had acted in self-defence.

He said Wright had shown some remorse and had immediately said he was sorry after the strangulation. But he had then gone on to smash the woman’s head repeatedly against the glass door.

The judge said the woman found Wright drunk, discussing her with two other men in a city centre bar in 2021. She felt uncomfortable but eventually agreed to go to his house because she liked his dog.

CCTV had shown Wright pushing her into a shop front and trying to kiss her. In his house, he had tried to cuddle and kiss her before strangling her.

He had apologised, but when she told him she had recorded their conversation following the attack, he attacked her again, smashing her head repeatedly into the glass door, York Crown Court heard.