Well done the Audiology Department in York District Hospital.
I was having problems with my NHS hearing aids and I left them with the receptionist on the front desk, who said that she would pass them on for service.
That was on Friday of last week and they arrived in the post on Monday morning. Now that’s service.
Don Wilson, Upper Poppleton
