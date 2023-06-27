The gardens will open in Riccall, between York and Selby, on Sunday, July 2, from 12pm to 5pm.

Entry to the gardens is granted with a programme available on the day from any garden or the Riccall Village Institute for £2.

Programmes are also available ahead of the day from Pickled @ Riccall café in the village.

Money raised from the sales will go towards St Leonard’s Hospice.

St Leonard’s Hospice has provided care and support for terminally ill people and people with life limiting illnesses for more than 35 years.

Refreshments will be available in three of the gardens and plants and other items will also be for sale.

Alongside the open gardens will be a craft fair in Riccall Village Institute starting at 11.30am.

For more information visit the Riccall Village Institute’s Facebook page.