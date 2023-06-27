Nine gardens are to open to the public in a village near York to raise money for a good cause.
The gardens will open in Riccall, between York and Selby, on Sunday, July 2, from 12pm to 5pm.
Entry to the gardens is granted with a programme available on the day from any garden or the Riccall Village Institute for £2.
Programmes are also available ahead of the day from Pickled @ Riccall café in the village.
Money raised from the sales will go towards St Leonard’s Hospice.
Read next:
- Family pay tribute to man with ‘heart of gold’ who died in crash in North Yorkshire
- York barber to take on one of world's toughest triathlons this weekend
- Council bosses to consider new speed management strategy for North Yorkshire
St Leonard’s Hospice has provided care and support for terminally ill people and people with life limiting illnesses for more than 35 years.
Refreshments will be available in three of the gardens and plants and other items will also be for sale.
Alongside the open gardens will be a craft fair in Riccall Village Institute starting at 11.30am.
For more information visit the Riccall Village Institute’s Facebook page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here