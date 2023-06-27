This begs the question: ‘how much time do I spend on hold?’

‘Hold’ isn’t exactly a place. It’s a limbo land between getting on with your life and sleep - but without the benefits of the latter.

Someone somewhere may have researched this phenomenon and come up with a figure per person per annum.

I’ve recently spent several hours that time forgot in this no-man’s land, waiting for a human representative of this or that agency, company or organisation.

It’s a sort of suspended lack-of-animation when thoughts crowd in about what you should or could be doing.

If I were a conspiracy theorist I’d conclude it was an AI-instigated master plot to keep us all occupied while the takeover proceeded!

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive