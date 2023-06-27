Goodramgate, which dates back to the 12th Century, hosted an inaugural day of entertainment on Sunday, marking the birth of John the Baptist on June 25, who was born six months before Jesus Christ.

Goodramgate Traders Association, who organised the festivities, said such was the success of the medieval-themed day, they will do it again.

The days began at 11am with a procession from College Green through the street, led by knights in gleaming armour ‘beating the bounds’ of Goodramgate with costumed actors from York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust.

New beginning for businesses in Goodramgate in York

Adding to the medieval theme, the Rt. Hon. Lord Mayor of York, Cllr. Chris Cullwick, was part of a second processional and judged a window dressing competition along the street, which was won by the Glamour, Glisten and Glow salon.

Other highlights included a fire-eating stilt-walker and a living history presentation by Frei Compagnie, who recreated a medieval muster complete with period costumes.

Roger Lee, heritage officer for the Goodramgate Traders Association, told the Press afterwards: “It was a very successful event, particularly in the afternoon. The footfall in the street increased considerably.”

The stilt walker, who also below giant bubbles, was especially popular and also towards the end, when she rounded off the evening with fire breathing in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church.

The flames added to the atmosphere of the warm, sultry evening, which ended with a bang, due to a cloudburst and thunderstorm.

Roger said the ‘great success’ of the first event means it will be held again, hopefully annually, though there will be some changes to account for Goodramgrate being a long street, which makes it more challenging to deliver appropriate events.

“We were really happy with the they way it went. The parades and attractions brought everybody out. We have made another step on the way to putting the street on the map as another destination,” he continued.

Other events that day included at Holy Trinity Church a chance to learn about famous York people connected with the church, such as Anne Lister, George Hudson and John Walker.

The York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust staged performances of The Baptism of Christ.

Bedern Hall also looked at 700 years of history in its Medieval Hall and also hosted a Midsummer Wreath making workshop with cheese and wine.

The Goodramgate Traders Association plans further events to promote the street.

Formed during the pandemic in 2020, the association says businesses have increasingly realised the importance of working together to help attract visitors and shoppers to the historic street.

For details, go to: Goodramgate Traders Association | Discover Goodramgate, York