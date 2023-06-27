Rishi Sunak was wrong to say “...but as technology and consumer behaviour changes, it is right that organisations themselves should be able to choose the forms of payment they will accept.”

I guess he has the right to say that but nevertheless it leaves the doors wide open to a cashless society which will make life extremely difficult for a large minority.

This is such a scary world we are living in. I have written about the need to keep cash before but I get the feeling we will lose the battle.

We’re also losing our right to express an opinion in case the ‘cat’ sitting next to you doesn’t like it. Then there is AI, another abomination.

Progress is all very well but there is a limit to how far we go. Forcing people out of a job, not having the right to use your money the way you want to.

It’s like we’ve fallen down a rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland - although that might actually be preferable.

Linda Walker, Wheldrake