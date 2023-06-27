Instead Adam Copley will have five months of a “cheaper version of prison”, York Crown Court heard.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, showed film of the pursuit that included Copley reversing into a pursuing police car and driving at more than twice the speed limit over speed bumps in a 20 mph zone.

The pursuit ended when the teenager, then 17, lost control and crashed through a hedge into a family’s front garden.

He ran off leaving his passenger behind and despite police tasering him, got away.

The owners of the hedge said afterwards he had destroyed their privacy by removing part of the hedge and the wreckage left of their gate prevented them using their garden properly.

Copley, now 18, of Spruce Close, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said Copley was the registered carer for his grandmother who would probably have to go into a care home if the teenager was jailed and therefore not able to live with her. He handed in supporting documents including letters from Copley’s family.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said he jailed the vast majority of drivers involved in police chases, but he didn’t want "to be punishing a lady who is a pensioner.”

“I can still lock you up,” he told Copley. “I’m going to lock you in that house with a curfew. Whilst everyone is going to be out with their mates, you won’t be. It is a cheaper version of prison.”

He made him subject to a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition Copley observe the five-month curfew from 7pm to 6am every night and do 200 hours’ unpaid work. He will also be banned from driving for 12 months and have to pass an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Ms Morrison said police were on patrol in New Earswick at 2am on September 23 when Copley pulled out ahead of them, mounting the kerb and driving off at speed. The officers followed and illuminated their light and siren.

At one point Copley had problems making a turn at a junction and reversed into the police as he made a second, successful, attempt at the turn.

“The vehicle belonged to the defendant’s parents who were on holiday at the time,” said Ms Brooke. Copley was not insured to drive it.

After Copley got away on food, police went to the family home where they found Copley. The teenager claimed he had been “asleep for hours”.

A blood test taken two hours and 40 minutes after the crash gave a reading of 85 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

Mr Parkin said of Copley he “deeply regretted” his decision to take his parents’ car and since then had cut down his drinking.