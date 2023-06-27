Is this a case of speaking after the event, when any hope of any resurrection of the practice is far too late? Attending the dentist on the final week of treatment, the fixtures and fittings were already being removed. Unless a Lazarus intervention is planned, the dental practice is gone.

Perhaps Rachel should have tried to intervene three months ago, when it was first announced. Perhaps then intervention would have made a difference. Now no amount of talking could make the slightest difference.

Politicians are all the same, wise after the event.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate

Any blue badge news?

Now that Labour are in charge still no mention of what they will do about the Blue Badge parking restrictions.

Bob Stewart, Cemetery Road, York