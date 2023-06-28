Lily Harley, of Louth, near Grimsby, died on March 28 aged four from cancer.

She was diagnosed with a cancer rarely seen in children after her parents noticed a change in her behaviour over Christmas 2021.

Despite dozens of treatments and receiving the all-clear late last year, the cancer returned and Lily passed away in her parents’ arms.

Lily’s Rainbow Fund launches today (June 28) with the aim of raising £25,000 in the first year.

Lily's mum Emily Morton, 26, and her partner Josh Harley, 28, have set up the fund to raise money for other children and families who find themselves in the same situation.

Lily, Josh and Emily (Image: OSCAR's)

Working with York-based OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, Emily and Josh want to help fund support and care programs for children with brain tumours and their families, raise awareness of signs and symptoms in children, and support research into better treatments.

They have a number of fundraising activities lined up, including a charity football match, a family fun day in September to mark six months since her passing and a mountain climb.

Emily Morton said: “In true Lily style, she was smiling, singing, talking about her dogs and playing until the very end.

“Although Lily’s time on Earth ended far too soon, she made an impact to last a lifetime.

“The happiness and love that she spread spoke volumes and she was a blessing.

“As her parents, we hope that her life and legacy continue to be impactful and we will strive to make a difference to others faced with our situation.”

Phil Martinez, charity manager of OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We have been deeply affected by Lily’s story and are so grateful that they wanted to work with us to support children and families.

“For Emily and Josh’s thoughts to immediately turn to other children and families while they are still grieving for their own child is beyond inspiring.

“We are excited to see the events Lily’s Rainbow Fund have planned and welcome them into the OSCAR’s family.

“It will be fantastic to have them join us on our events such as the Edale Skyline Family Mountain Challenge in May 2024 and our Inflatable 5k run.”

OSCAR’s was set up by Marie and Ian Hughes in memory of their son Oscar, who died in 2014 aged nine.

Oscar Hughes, who died of a brain tumour aged nine (Image: OSCAR's)

In 2020, Ian also died of a brain tumour and a few days after Ian’s funeral his son, four-year-old Milo, was diagnosed with the same disease and died a year later.

For more information visit: https://www.oscarspbtc.org/lily/