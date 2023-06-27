A WOMAN has been found dead at her home in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for family members of Sharon Blanchon, 54, from Byram, Knottingley, who died at her home last week.
Officers said the circumstances of her death are not suspicious - and she may family have in the Oxford area.
If you can help, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk.
