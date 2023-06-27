The popular event, dominated by its big Carnival Day, at the Copmanthorpe Recreation centre, is in its 53rd year and is the major fundraiser for the charity that runs the centre.

Tonight (tue) at 7.30pm today sees jazz courtesy of an evening with Smake Davis and his fourpiece band.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) sees a wine tasting night, which sold out very quickly, followed by the ever popular Comedy night on Thursday night.

Roger Monkhouse, Tai Davies and Justin Moorhouse are promised to have the audience bellies laughing.

A week-long display of art in Copmanthorpe Methodist Church started on Saturday.

This Saturday is Carnival Day, with dance troupes, bands, and a variety of stalls and games.

York Model Railway will also, as a new attraction this year, be providing rides on Carnival Day.

Alan Murray, chairman of the Cop Carnival committee says he and his volunteers have been busily working on carnival week since October.

Sponsors have helped including website company Your Creative Sauce, York Bathrooms, Lindley & Simpson, Celkom Transport, Harrowell Solicitors, Ellers farm Distillery, CPL precision Engineering and Gibson Canopies.

Alan said: “We receive assistance with some costs in the form of grants from the Parish Council; user groups are charged an annual fee and the Sports and Social Club pays rent for the building they use but we receive no funding from City of York Council so we rely on the Carnival for the bulk of our funding.

“We provide a sports field for football and cricket and informal recreation, as well as for the Carnival. There are three tennis courts, one of which is also marked for netball, a bowling green and children’s playground.

“In addition, we have built a club house, a sports hall (about to undergo works to extend its usefulness) and changing rooms. We also host the Scout HQ and a childcare nursery.”

He continued: “All the Recreation Centre facilities are available to the general public of Copmanthorpe and district. The facilities are primarily used by sports clubs but the sports hall is available for private hire by individuals or groups and the sports field is available for informal public recreation when not in use for club activities.”

Alan added he hopes that forecasts for a fine Saturday turn out to be true:

“I am so fortunate to chair the group of passionate and professional volunteers whom all bring such unique skills to ensure that we put on the best week events possible and Carnival we can for the community to raise much needed funds for Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre.”

For mor details and tickets, go to: https://www.copmanthorpecarnival.org.uk/