RESIDENTS in a York suburb are being invited to a police meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour.
North Yorkshire Police say that members of the public in Foxwood are being invited to a meeting with the police so they can discuss issues affecting the community.
The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 7 between 6pm and 8pm at the community centre in Cranfield Place.
Read next:
- Crash on major road in York
- York drug gang jailed for 83 years
- Crash in North Yorkshire village - emergency crews called in
The police say they are hosting the meeting to understand from the residents’ perspective what issues they have so they can put a robust plan in place to tackle them.
Officers will be encouraging people to sign up to Community Messenger which provides members of the public with the opportunity to engage directly with their local neighbourhood policing team.
The event also coincides with the national anti social behaviour awareness week (July 3-9) which highlights the impact that I can have on local communities.
Police Constable Ben Ambler from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: “If residents’ lives are being negatively impacted by antisocial behaviour, we want to know about this so we can put solutions in place.
“This meeting will provide members of the local community with an opportunity to directly voice their concerns with us, their local policing team.
“I hope as many people as possible attend the meeting as the findings will help us determine our priorities for the Foxwood area.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article