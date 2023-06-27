North Yorkshire Police say that members of the public in Foxwood are being invited to a meeting with the police so they can discuss issues affecting the community.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 7 between 6pm and 8pm at the community centre in Cranfield Place.

The police say they are hosting the meeting to understand from the residents’ perspective what issues they have so they can put a robust plan in place to tackle them.

Officers will be encouraging people to sign up to Community Messenger which provides members of the public with the opportunity to engage directly with their local neighbourhood policing team.

The event also coincides with the national anti social behaviour awareness week (July 3-9) which highlights the impact that I can have on local communities.

Police Constable Ben Ambler from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: “If residents’ lives are being negatively impacted by antisocial behaviour, we want to know about this so we can put solutions in place.

“This meeting will provide members of the local community with an opportunity to directly voice their concerns with us, their local policing team.

“I hope as many people as possible attend the meeting as the findings will help us determine our priorities for the Foxwood area.”