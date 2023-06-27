Ryan Lee, 28, died when two vans travelling in opposite directions crashed in Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley just before 7pm on Saturday, June 17.

He was a passenger in one of the vans and died at the scene.

His family said: "Ryan’s tragic death has left a huge hole in our lives and our family.

"Ryan was a character, who lived life for today and to the full.

“Although this could cause worry for his family at times, Ryan brought a lot of fun and very many laughs.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he cared about.

"The many cards, flowers, well wishes and GoFundMe donations show how much Ryan was thought of, and how many people have been affected by his death.

“Ryan’s parents, John and Tracey, sister Sarah, niece Ivy-Rose, nana Jean, girlfriend Alana and the rest of his family are very grateful for every one of these.

“They really have helped during this devastating time. Ryan will always be loved and never forgotten."

Police are appealing for more information about the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

The force can be contacted by phoning 101, selecting option two and asking for Richard Grey, or emailing richard.grey@northyorkshire.police.uk

When passing information quote police reference number 12230111315.