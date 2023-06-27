Matthew Brough, who turns 21 today, won gold in the men’s tennis final at Berlin’s SC Brandenburg tennis club on Saturday.

Earlier, he and Emily Clarke, 31, also from York, had won bronze in the mixed doubles.

Emily also contested the bronze medal match in the ladies singles, and came fourth.

The pair arrived back in the UK on the team plane to Heathrow yesterday - and got into York late last night by coach.

Today Emily, from Wigginton – who has the genetic condition Fragile X Syndrome, the most common inherited cause of learning disability – said she could hardly believe what had happened.

“I can’t get over it!” she said. “I feel a bit ‘Oh my God!’ It’s crazy! But I’m so proud!”

She said standing on the podium in Brazil with Matthew had felt ‘like a dream’.

“I’m going to celebrate all week!” she said.

All smiles: Emily back at home with her bronze medal (Image: Tony Clarke)

Matthew’s dad David, who was in Berlin with his wife Lisa and some family friends to watch his son, said: “We’re so, so proud.

“It was just fabulous – a great two weeks.”

David said Matthew, who lives with a learning disability, dyspraxia and autistic traits, had put his all into winning the gold medal match against Brazilian Ruy Carneiro.

“He put us through it!” said David, from Osbaldwick. “It was hard going. He left everything out there on court. He really, really went for it, because he really wanted it!”

Matthew with his gold medal (Image: David Brough)

David said Matthew would be having a birthday party at the weekend – which Emily will be going to.

“He’s having a good couple of weeks!” he said.

Emily’s dad Tony, who was also in Berlin with wife Louse and other daughter Phoebe to watch Emily and Matthew represent their country, said he had been overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the Special Olympics.

He said 7,000 athletes from 170 countries around the world had taken part – and there was a spectacular closing ceremony at Berlin’s famed Brandenburg gate.

“It was just a fabulous experience – brilliant!” he said.

Neither Emily nor Matthew are strangers to the limelight.

In 2019, Emily appeared on Channel 4 show The Undateables, and is also the subject of a You Tube video, ‘Fragile Not Broken’, made by her sister Phoebe, a TV researcher.

Matthew, meanwhile, was the York Sport Young Disabled Sports Person of the Year in 2019 and 2022.

Matthew and Emily, far right, on the podium following the tennis mixed doubles (Image: Tony Clarke)

But taking part in the Special Olympics was their biggest achievement so far.

Both are members of the York Disability Tennis Network - and they're an inspiration to their fellow members, admits coach Rob Hodge.

Rob said: “They did incredibly well. They should be so proud of themselves!”

Matthew’s dad David has previously gone on the record about how playing tennis with the York Disability Tennis Network (YDTN) opened so many doors for his son.

"He struggled at school, but the tennis has just improved his confidence and his ability to engage with people no end," he said.

The YDTN now has almost 30 players, from the very young to players in their 30s.

They train together at various locations in York - including Wigginton and the David Lloyd centre - and take part in competitions around the country.

To find out more email robhodge324@gmail.com.