Masons of Yorkshire was a trailblazer - the first gin distillery to open in Yorkshire at the start of the gin boom that has swept across the UK and beyond.

It is the brainchild of Karl and Cathy Mason who turned their love of gin into an award winning business.

With some 180 awards under their belt, and meetings with prime ministers and invitations to Buckingham Palace to boot, they could never have imagined the incredible journey they were embarking on when they launched Masons of Yorkshire on World Gin Day back in June 2013.

Karl and Cathy Mason who turned a passion for gin into an award-winning business (Image: supplied)

Karl said: "Cathy and I just want to thank everyone who has supported us on our journey with Masons of Yorkshire and helping us get to where we are today - ten years later from our launch on World Gin Day in 2013."

There have been lows as well as highs for the Bedale business. Like all other businesses, they had to navigate the Covid pandemic, but also come back from a fire in 2019 that destroyed the original distillery in the town.

However, the couple say they have grown back bigger and stronger, with the support of a gin-loving community.

So congrats to Karl and Cathy - our traders of the week.

If you would like us to celebrate your business story, get in touch via this link: www.thepress.co.uk/trader

Karl and Cathy's story began a decade ago when they set up a Facebook page about one of their favourite topics: gin.

Posting reviews of their favourite finds, followers followed, and soon 10k people were on the page.

It started to take up a lot of time and they had the lightbulb moment: what if we did this all the time?

And Masons of Yorkshire was born.

Today, the company employs 24 people and operates from a state-of-the-art distillery in Bedale, exporting all over the world.

---

Karl said Masons of Yorkshire not only produced exceptional gin, but also played a significant role in the growth of the gin industry in Yorkshire, setting a standard for quality and authenticity.

He added: "A lot of the gins on the market today are not really gin, they are just flavoured alcohol, claiming to be gin to cash in on the gin boom. We take a different approach, we never went pink. We distil our gins with the juniper and other botanicals for a pure, authentic taste: we never add any flavour that hasn’t been distilled. We call this the Masons way, with no gimmicks, no shortcuts and absolutely no compromises. Simply the purest and most delicious gin, made properly."

Masons have produced a new gin to mark their decade in business (Image: supplied)

To mark the ten year anniversary, Masons is releasing a special edition gin, with the star of the show being juniper, to celebrate the plant that started it all. The gin has been crafted to be juniper rich, to share with the gin aficionados and gin lovers out there that have supported the brand.

The gin features two different varieties of juniper, distilled three ways: pot still, vapour basket, and vacuum distillation. It's bottled at 52% ABV, 10% higher in ABV than the Masons of Yorkshire Original Edition.

Karl said: "A punchy flavour fitting for a 10th anniversary celebration and the perfect strength to deliver a juniper hit. The gin will be presented in a beautiful presentation box, made from fine linen with foiled copper detailing."

