Daniel Hardisty, 24, who works as a mobile barber, is to compete in the Andorra Ironman 70.3 on Sunday, July 2.

It involves a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile run in the mountains. The bike course has an elevation of 4,000ft, while the running route's elevation is 1,000ft.

The high altitude and challenging terrain makes the race one of the toughest half-Ironman events in the world.

Daniel in Andorra last summer (Image: Supplied)

Despite this being the first time Daniel has competed, he is now well underway with training and confident about the challenge.

He said preparations for the event have included runs round York Racecourse and long cycles from the city to Leavening and Malton.

Read more:

The recent hot weather has failed to break Daniel’s stride.

“I prefer running in the heat,” he said. “It’s nicer when you get a cool breeze.”

Daniel decided to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice through the challenge after the care it provided for his gran, Eileen, who died in 2016.

Daniel's gran, Eileen (Image: Supplied)

“She was a good lady, and everyone in my family still thinks about her a lot,” he said.

“She was around for my whole childhood."

Daniel has raised over £1,000 so far and aims to raise more before the event.

Donations can be made on his JustGiving Page, titled: Daniel's IRONMAN 70.3 ANDORRA page.