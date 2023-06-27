The team of drivers from First York will be taking part in the York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge on Sunday, July 9.

The drivers will be joined by operations director Tom Bridge and management colleagues to make up the 16 rowers needed with the team name Ouse First.

It is captained by driver Tony Richmond, whose daughter Georgia, 24, will be charge of keeping the crew in time by beating the drum at the prow of the dragon boat.

Tony said: “I’m not sure how many of us are any good at rowing, although this style is a bit different. There’s been no team training, we’re just straight into it.

“My daughter is looking forward to making a lot of noise and shouting at us."

As well as raising sponsorship funds for the York Rotary Club Dragon Boat Challenge nominated charities, the drivers are also supporting St Leonard’s Hospice.