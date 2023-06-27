Over the years, we've seen all kinds of vehicles carry York teenagers to their proms, from stretch limos to river boats, but this one is a first for us!

Vale of York Academy pupil Morgan Wigley got transported to prom last Thursday at the Hilton Hotel in York in a beautiful classic car.

Morgan, 16, of Rawcliffe, adopted a 'steam-punk' vibe in a striking black and red outfit with round dark glasses and was accompanied to the prom with best friend Olivia Arnold.

The pair had fun posing by the car, and inside, ahead of their journey into town.

Arriving in style for their prom - Morgan and Olivia (Image: supplied)

Once at their location they took time to have photos taken with Vale of York teachers, Mr Stancliffe and Mr Wilson.

