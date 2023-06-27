The strategy will be drawn up to guide a countywide review of speed limits across towns, villages and rural roads, subject to approval by North Yorkshire Council's executive members on Tuesday, July 4.

Executive member for highways and transport Cllr Keane Duncan said the new unitary council is taking an “ambitious, proactive approach” to setting speed limits built on evidence.

He said the strategy will move away from setting limits in a “piecemeal fashion”, looking at one road in one location at a single point in time.

“By taking a strategic view of a town or village we will ensure speed limits there are effective and be able to identify positive changes in partnership with local communities,” he said.

Cllr Duncan added that the council is unable to review all locations immediately and resources will need to be prioritised, but said the approach will deliver “real improvements across all parts of the county”.

The proposed strategy follows a review of the council’s 20mph limit and zone policy, approved in January 2022.

Cllr Duncan said: “Following cross-party feedback and a review of experiences elsewhere, we are not proposing to introduce 20mph as the default speed limit in every town and village.

“However, we recognise the key role 20mph speed limits and zones play in terms of road safety, active travel and wellbeing, and our new approach will allow more of these to be introduced over time.”

Cllr Duncan said all new 20mph limits and zones will comply with Department for Transport guidelines and have community support after a public consultation.

“20mph limits will be fully embedded into our new approach, while ensuring these are not the only option that can be considered to improve road safety,” he said.

“In summary, our approach appreciates the diverse nature of North Yorkshire’s communities rather than assuming one size fits all locations.”

Ian Conlan, 20s Plenty lead for North Yorkshire, who is also Mayor of Malton, raised concern over the council’s plans not to introduce 20mph as the default speed limit in all towns and villages in the county.

He said: "Implementing default 20mph across North Yorkshire's towns and villages is in the eyes of leading road safety experts fair, cost effective, evidence based and empowers communities by improving road safety, especially for elderly, children, and the disabled when they walk or cycle, is 50 per cent quieter, and is popular with 70 per cent support in Government surveys - but this review firmly rejects this approach.”

Mr Conlan urged residents to share their views about the approach with councillors and at the council meeting.