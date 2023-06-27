AN earlier crash on the A64 at the Copmanthorpe roundabout has now been cleared and the road has reopened.
As we reported earlier this afternoon, there was a crash on A64 around the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout on the loop.
The slip roads were closed with queueing traffic due back to the Woodthorpe turn off after a crash on the A64 Westbound which was affecting traffic joining and leaving the A64.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area if at all possible and there was a diversion in place on the 840 and 843 bus routes.
The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
