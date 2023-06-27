There's been a crash on A64 around the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout on the loop.

Read next:

The slip roads are closed with queueing traffic due back to the Woodthorpe turn off after a crash on the A64 Westbound which is affecting traffic joining and leaving the A64.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

There's a diversion in place on the 840 and 843 bus routes.

More to follow.