REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road through York.
There's been a crash on A64 around the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout on the loop.
Read next:
- York drug gang jailed for 83 years
- Crash in North Yorkshire village - emergency crews called in
- Man found dead in North Yorkshire village
The slip roads are closed with queueing traffic due to a crash on the A64 Westbound and its affecting traffic joining and leaving the A64.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article