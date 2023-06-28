Grants under the Stay Healthy, Independent and Connected project have been awarded to 25 organisations to help to point residents experiencing loneliness to specialist support and engage more in their communities.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of health and adult services, Richard Webb, said: “So many communities live in deeply rural areas and it is often difficult to reach those most in need.

“But this new co-ordinated approach, which is being led by North Yorkshire Council, will provide life-changing support and help to ensure that we tackle loneliness as effectively as possible.”

The new prevention grants were launched at the same time as the new council at the start of April and a total of £450,000 in funding is being provided through the authority’s health and adult services directorate.

The funding is being used to promote activities and events through community organisations, such as luncheon clubs, coffee mornings and gardening clubs to engage with people experiencing loneliness across North Yorkshire.

Work is also under way to support community transport schemes to ensure that those experiencing loneliness are given the ability to travel to events.

The project is building on the close links that were forged with community support organisations, which proved invaluable during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as existing initiatives, such as

North Yorkshire Council’s Living Well service.

The free initiative aims to improve the health, well-being and independence of adults, with co-ordinators providing support for people who are often experiencing social isolation.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “We are committed to helping ensure that these strong community links are nurtured and grow to provide support for anyone who feels the effects of social isolation.”

North Yorkshire Council is celebrating the difference that volunteers make by sharing stories from across the county as part of the Team North Yorkshire campaign, which launched last month.

More information about the Team North Yorkshire campaign and volunteering in the county is available online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/TeamNorthYorkshire