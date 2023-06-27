The Met Office has predicted that the weather will become increasingly cloudy with rain, which will be the heaviest today and tomorrow this week, although temperatures will still feel rather muggy.

However the good news is that the weather will perk up again during the second half of the week and the rain will begin to clear, making way for sunny spells.

Read Next:

This week's weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (June 27):

Cloud is expected to thicken throughout the morning and gradually lower and bands of rain arrives, and will maybe turn heavy at times. It will feel mild and muggy with a maximum temperature 19 °C.

Pulses of rain and cloud are expected to remain throughout the evening. Minimum temperature 17 °C.

Tomorrow (June 28):

Patchy rain will continue tomorrow, starting as drizzle in the morning and turning heavier during the afternoon and evening, but it is expected to clear by the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Thursday (June 29) to Saturday (July 1):

The weather is expected to be mostly dry on Thursday with plenty of sunny spells. Friday will turn cloudy again with periods of unsettled showers, but it will be brighter again by Saturday afternoon with isolated showers.