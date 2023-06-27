Stage three will take place between the port town of Goole, which sits on the River Ouse, to the market town of Beverley on Tuesday September 5.

This stage will take place almost 15 years to the day since the prestigious event last passed through the county during a stage from Hull to Dalby Forest.

Along the route the peloton will head north to Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield. Riders will then get a taste of British seaside life when they race through Bridlington, before they head inland towards the finish line upon reaching Hornsea.

Full details of stage three – including the route and timetable – will be announced in due course.