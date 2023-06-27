Students from York schools have been getting dressed up to the nines for their end-of-year school proms.

For many, it means dressing up in fabulous outfits - and celebrating with friends and teachers.

Today's photos are from the prom held on Thursday, June 22, at the Hilton Hotel in York and show 16-year-olds from the Vale of York Academy.

Our photos show Summer Harvey with Lukas Butfield outside the Hilton Hotel ahead of their Vale of York Academy prom and also a snap of Summer with Lauren Richards.

Another photo shows Harrison Butler heading for his prom.

Lily Smith is also featured today as is Millie Hill who is photographed with Joey Wilkinson at the event.

Your prom 2023

