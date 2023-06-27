Earlier this month, furious road users hit out as the work on the bridges on the A1237 has been causing traffic problems in the area.

And now, City of York Council has confirmed that the work has been extended until July 21 - but during the night only.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The contractor for this scheme has requested a three-week extension due to unforeseen circumstances during the excavation stage of the scheme, which took longer than expected.

"Utility works have been scheduled to coincide with the works to help minimise disruption and prevent any further road closures."

The works started at the end of May on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line. The works have not impacted railway services.

The council said the works are taking place at night, between 8pm and 6am, working seven days a week, to help ease traffic flow.

To help further ease traffic, the lane closure, temporary traffic signals and 30mph speed limit from each roundabout will only be in place during the night, for safety reasons this was previously in place during the day.

During the day, provisions will be put in place to ensure the road is fully reopened. The ramps, which were put in place to protect the surface, are planned to be removed by June 30.

When the roadworks started, road users quickly took to Twitter to share their concerns, with one describing it as an "absolute shambles".

"Traffic is absolutely chaotic all day from about 7am onwards since it has started," they said.

"The whole ring road is a chocker," another user said.

"It's gridlock. You sit there for five minutes, move a car's length or two if you're lucky, sit for another five minutes and so on," they added.

The £200,000 refurbishment, funded by the annual structures allocated highways budget, will include resurfacing sections of the bridge and drainage replacement. It will ensure that the structure of the bridge will be better protected.

Marshalls are on-site during the works to assist pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency services, cyclists and pedestrians will be permitted through the works at all times.

The council said the work forms part of an investment in the city over the next 10 years, including developments to build new homes and attract more well-paid jobs to the city.

Residents and visitors are urged to plan ahead in advance, which could help to reduce time spent in traffic.

For more information about current roadworks in York, or to get alerts on roadworks happening in your area, visit the council website.